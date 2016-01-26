EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies strengthen as oil rises above $30

Viacom's Paramount Pictures inks deal with Chinese film companies
Jan 19 Viacom's Paramount Pictures has signed a three-year deal with two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media, the companies said on Thursday.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 26 Most Latin American currencies strengthened on Tuesday as oil prices rose above $30 per barrel, fostering demand for commodity-linked assets. Hopes of a deal among producers to fight global oversupply lifted crude prices, although they still hovered near 12-year lows. "Oil prices remain the main driver of currency movements this year," said Glauber Romano, a trader at Intercam brokerage in Sao Paulo. The Colombian peso rose 0.5 percent after touching an all-time low against the U.S. dollar in the previous session, while the Mexican peso advanced 0.6 percent. Mexico's central bank governor Agustin Carstens said over the weekend that he expected a "major correction" in the value of the peso. The Brazilian real strengthened 0.4 percent, but the country's Bovespa stock index fell 1.5 percent. Stocks adjusted to a global financial rout on Monday, when local markets were closed due to a holiday. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1435 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 708.06 -1.12 -9.83 MSCI LatAm 1610.59 -0.21 -11.79 Brazil Bovespa 37475.83 -1.46 -13.55 Mexico IPC 41694.83 0.53 -2.98 Chile IPSA 3526.89 -0.16 -4.17 Chile IGPA 17478.74 -0.12 -3.71 Argentina MerVal 10329.52 -0.64 -11.53 Colombia IGBC 8338.04 0.32 -2.45 Venezuela IBC 14321.66 -0.99 271.15 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 4.0851 0.36 -34.95 Mexico peso 18.5025 0.55 -20.31 Chile peso 720.2 0.07 -15.80 Colombia peso 3381.45 0.48 -29.38 Peru sol 3.4671 -0.09 -14.08 Argentina peso (interbank) 13.8250 -0.18 -38.16 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.3 0.35 -2.10 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
Jan 19 Viacom's Paramount Pictures has signed a three-year deal with two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media, the companies said on Thursday.
* Reported updated clinical, biomarker data from ongoing study of DKN-01
* CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME OF $10.2 MILLION IN Q4 2016 WAS VIRTUALLY UNCHANGED FROM Q3