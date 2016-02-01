版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam currencies weaken on oil drop, China worries

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Feb 1 Most Latin American currencies
fell on Monday as weak Chinese economic data and a new drop in
oil prices weighed on demand for riskier assets.
    Manufacturing activity in China, the world's top consumer of
commodities, shrank at the fastest pace in almost
three-and-a-half years in January. 
    Expectations of lower demand for oil, coupled with fading
prospects of major producers striking a deal to cut output,
drove crude prices down.
    The Mexican peso weakened 1.1 percent in thin trading
volumes as local markets were closed for a holiday, while the
Colombian peso retreated 1.3 percent. Both countries are
major oil exporters.
    The Colombian central bank raised its benchmark lending rate
a quarter point on Friday, as expected, as the recent slump in
the country's currency lifted inflation expectations.
 
    The Brazilian real strengthened 0.4 percent after the
country's central bank signaled it would fully roll over the
currency swaps maturing in March, as it has been doing over the
last few months.
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1440 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                   Latest             
 MSCI Emerging Markets               739.73    -0.36    -6.52
 MSCI LatAm                         1726.01    -1.03    -4.69
 Brazil Bovespa                    39918.98    -1.21    -7.91
 Chile IPSA                         3665.58    -1.09    -0.40
 Chile IGPA                        18072.67    -0.94    -0.43
 Argentina MerVal                  11181.20     -1.1    -4.23
 Colombia IGBC                      8567.82    -0.33     0.24
 Venezuela IBC                     14092.39    -0.06    -3.40
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                                      
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         4.0076     0.35    -1.51
 Mexico peso                        18.3175    -1.13    -5.94
 Chile peso                           713.9    -0.31    -0.59
 Colombia peso                      3320.72    -1.26    -4.56
 Peru sol                            3.4801    -0.23    -1.90
 Argentina peso (interbank)         14.0300    -0.43    -7.47
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            14.25     0.14     0.14
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by W Simon)

