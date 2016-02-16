版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso up on Chinese, U.S. data; oil caps gains

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Feb 16 The Mexican peso advanced for
a third consecutive session on Tuesday on data showing strong
loan growth in China and a smaller-than-expected improvement in
U.S. business activity, but gains were capped by volatile oil
prices.
    New loans in China hit a record high in January, suggesting
policymakers are keeping monetary policy loose as the world's
top consumer of commodities tries to avoid a sharp economic
slowdown. 
    A New York Federal Reserve report that showed regional
business activity improved but by less than analysts had
expected also helped sentiment in emerging markets. 
    Traders took the figures as a sign that the U.S. central
bank could take longer to resume its rate-hike cycle, fostering
demand for high-yielding assets.
    The Mexican peso  has rebounded since hitting
an all-time low last Thursday as speculation of an agreement to
cut global output lifted oil prices.
    However, crude prices pared gains on Tuesday after Russia
and Saudi Arabia agreed to freeze output levels as long as other
producers agreed to join them, driving the Colombian peso 
lower. 
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1415 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                730.92     0.56    -8.47
 MSCI LatAm                          1720.00     0.34    -6.32
 Brazil Bovespa                     40562.47     1.17    -6.43
 Chile IPSA                          3691.86     0.33     0.32
 Chile IGPA                         18148.58     0.29    -0.02
 Venezuela IBC                      15605.47     3.02     6.97
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          4.0213    -0.65    -1.85
 Mexico peso                         18.7580     0.38    -8.15
 Chile peso                              703    -0.26     0.95
 Colombia peso                       3381.51    -0.10    -6.28
 Peru sol                              3.502    -0.09    -2.51
 Argentina peso (interbank)          14.8500    -0.34   -12.58
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             14.95     0.00    -4.55
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Paul Simao)

