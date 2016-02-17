版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso sinks on fears oil output freeze far off

(Recasts, updates prices)
    By Bruno Federowski and Miguel Gutierrez
    SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Mexico's peso and stock market
slid on Tuesday after initial optimism over a potential deal to
freeze crude output and boost oil prices faded as it became
clear that a move was not imminent.
    Top oil exporters Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed on Tuesday
to freeze production levels but said the deal was contingent on
other producers joining in - a major sticking point with Iran
absent from the talks and determined to raise production.
 
    Mexico's budget depends on income from state oil giant Pemex
, which has seen oil production fall from a 3.4 million
barrel per day peak in 2004.
    Mexico's peso , which has rebounded since
hitting an all-time low last Thursday, strengthened 0.6 percent
on Tuesday before closing down 0.27 percent at 18.88 per dollar.
    The IPC index also sank by 0.24 percent to 43,100.32
points, dragged down by Walmex shares which tumbled
2.06 percent. After market close, the retailer reported an 18
percent slump in net profit despite a pick-up in sales.
 
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 03:32 AM GMT:
 Latin American market                                      
 prices from Reuters                                
                                                    
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            729.31     -0.29      -7.9
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      1711.66     -0.15     -6.46
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 40947.70      2.13     -5.54
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                     43100.32     -0.24      0.29
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      3714.33      0.94      0.93
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     18222.45       0.7      0.39
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               11553.66      0.86     -1.04
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                   8766.39     -0.52      2.56
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                  15590.00      2.92      6.87
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      4.0736     -0.14     -3.11
                                                    
 Mexico peso                      18.88      -0.27     -8.83
                                                    
 Chile peso                        709.2      0.00      0.07
                                                    
 Colombia peso                      3413      0.00     -7.14
 Peru sol                          3.511      0.00     -2.76
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      14.8380     -0.26    -12.51
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         15.03     -0.20     -5.06
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Miguel Gutierrez; Writing by
Alexandra Alper; Editing by Paul Simao and Jacqueline Wong)

