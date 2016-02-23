EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken as oil prices resume slide

By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Feb 23 Latin American currencies
weakened on Tuesday as oil prices resumed their slide on doubts
that a potential output freeze would relieve global oversupply.
Comments by the Saudi and Iranian oil ministers moderated
expectations that major oil producers would agree to freeze
production, driving down crude prices after a 5 percent jump on
Monday.
The slide pressured currencies such as the Mexican and
Colombian pesos , whose performance this year has
closely tracked volatile oil prices.
Mexican growth slowed more than expected in the fourth
quarter on a steep industrial contraction, weighed down by
sinking production at state oil giant Pemex.
However, both currencies remained far from all-time lows
reached earlier this year. Traders cited more interventionist
central bank policies in Colombia and Mexico last week aimed at
curbing foreign exchange weakness.
In Brazil, traders also debated the fallout from the arrest
of João Santana, the architect of President Dilma Rousseff's
2010 and 2014 campaigns, as part of a sweeping corruption probe.
Eurasia Group analysts said in a report that the arrest
increases the chances of an early presidential election, which
would be the "clearest pathway to structural economic reforms".
They pointed out, however, that voters could also choose to
elect an anti-establishment candidate who would have difficulty
forging a coalition in Congress to pass fiscal reforms.
Shares of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro
SA fell as oil prices extended their losses, after
earlier rising as much as 4.8 percent.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1450 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 745.01 -0.59 -5.63
MSCI LatAm 1794.93 -1.35 -0.57
Brazil Bovespa 42704.85 -1.23 -1.49
Mexico IPC 43464.88 -0.19 1.13
Chile IPSA 3734.25 -0.54 1.47
Chile IGPA 18320.01 -0.48 0.93
Argentina MerVal 12494.29 -0.24 7.02
Colombia IGBC 8998.90 -0.63 5.28
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.9779 -0.71 -0.78
Mexico peso 18.1945 -0.66 -5.30
Chile peso 696.75 -0.66 1.86
Colombia peso 3327.94 -0.66 -4.77
Peru sol 3.5281 -0.26 -3.23
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.4900 -1.29 -16.19
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.45 -0.19 -7.64
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)