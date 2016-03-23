EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil currency leads Latam losses on political woes

(Adds other markets, updates prices)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, March 23 Brazil's currency led losses
in Latin American markets on Wednesday on concerns that a
political crisis threatening President Dilma Rousseff may drag
on longer than expected, while the central bank moved to weaken
the real for a third straight day.
Latin American currencies weakened as traders reconsidered
their bets on U.S. monetary policy after Federal Reserve
policymakers encouraged expectations of at least two
quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases this year.
A slump in world crude prices helped dampen sentiment after
a higher-than-expected U.S. inventory build.
"The odds of a U.S. interest rate increase have risen and
that, coupled with a drop in oil prices, is hurting
commodity-related currencies," said Carlos Vieira, an economist
with Lerosa Investimentos brokerage in São Paulo.
Rousseff said on Tuesday she will not resign despite
Brazil's worst political crisis in years, saying she had not
committed any crimes.
Later on Tuesday, a Supreme Court Justice questioned a
decision to make public a taped conversation between Rousseff
and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva that sparked mass
protests against the government last week.
Judge Teori Zavascki also ordered the wiretap case returned
to the jurisdiction of the top court, a move traders believe
could prolong Brazil's worst political crisis in two decades.
Brazilian markets have rallied in recent weeks on hopes
Rousseff's eventual ouster could rekindle investor sentiment and
lay the groundwork for an economic recovery. Many investors also
booked profits on the rally, helping drive shares of
state-controlled companies lower.
The Brazilian real weakened 2.1 percent, more than
its Latin American peers, as the central bank acted for a third
day in a row to soften the currency. Many traders believe the
bank could be aiming for a weaker real to help exporters deal
with the deep economic recession.
Brazil's benchmark stock index also fell 2.6
percent, while Argentina's MerVal index fell 3.3 percent
in thin trading ahead of a long holiday weekend, dragged down by
a 4 percent tumble in oil prices.
Mexico's peso fell 1.5 percent to 17.5875 per U.S.
dollar, its steepest loss since mid-January.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2055 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 821.71 -1.06 3.47
MSCI LatAm 2094.92 -3.04 14.49
Brazil Bovespa 49690.05 -2.59 14.63
Mexico IPC 45647.57 0.03 6.21
Chile IPSA 3899.26 -1.31 5.95
Chile IGPA 19116.05 -1.13 5.31
Argentina MerVal 12499.17 -3.3 7.06
Colombia IGBC 9758.46 0.15 14.17
Venezuela IBC 14957.41 0.04 2.53
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.6755 -2.09 6.88
Mexico peso 17.5875 -1.50 -2.07
Chile peso 678 -0.68 4.47
Colombia peso 3066.93 -1.22 3.23
Peru sol 3.3781 0.85 1.05
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.4900 -0.69 -11.61
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.25 0.59 -6.87
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski, Additional reporting by Anna
Yukhananov; Editing by G Crosse and James Dalgleish)