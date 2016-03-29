EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken ahead of Fed's Yellen speech

By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, March 29 Latin American currencies
weakened on Tuesday on lower commodity prices as investors
awaited Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech later in the
day.
Crude prices fell more than 3 percent on fears that global
oil oversupply could put an end to a two-month rally. Traders
doubt major producers will agree to cut output in a meeting next
month.
That hurt the currencies of oil exporters, such as the
Colombian and Mexican pesos .
Many traders also bet Yellen could reinforce the Fed's
intention to raise rates sooner rather than later, a move which
could drain capital away from high-yielding emerging markets.
A series of Fed policymakers publicly endorsed last week
plans to raise rates at least twice this year, with the first
increase possibly coming as soon as April.
The Brazilian real underperformed its peers after the
central bank once again acted to weaken the currency. The bank
sold almost $1 billion in reverse currency swaps, which function
like buying dollars in futures markets, feeding speculation that
it could favor a weaker currency to protect exports.
"The central bank is signaling that it will act to contain
the real's strength," said Ricardo Gomes da Silva, a trader with
Correparti brokerage.
The move comes ahead of a key meeting later on Tuesday when
Brazil's biggest party is expected to abandon the government
coalition. Leftist President Dilma Rousseff is facing
impeachment proceedings in Congress and the move could tip the
odds in favor of her ouster.
Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA fell after
central bank data showed commercial banks pared lending for a
second straight month in February amid profound economic
weakness. Goldman Sachs cut its recommendation for stocks of the
country's biggest private bank to "sell".
Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional also
fell as traders brushed off an increase in quarterly profit and
focused on the steelmaker's high leverage.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1525 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 813.10 0.01 2.38
MSCI LatAm 2114.24 -0.52 16.14
Brazil Bovespa 50802.05 -0.07 17.19
Mexico IPC 45643.09 0.04 6.20
Chile IPSA 3882.93 -0.04 5.51
Chile IGPA 19040.69 -0.04 4.90
Argentina MerVal 12837.51 -0.29 9.96
Colombia IGBC 9468.69 -1.77 10.78
Venezuela IBC 14678.70 -0.33 0.62
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.6698 -1.22 7.55
Mexico peso 17.5115 -0.54 -1.61
Chile peso 683.7 -0.69 3.80
Colombia peso 3051.65 -0.97 3.85
Peru sol 3.3871 -0.62 0.79
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.9150 -0.57 -12.96
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.44 -0.06 -7.58
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula
Arend Laier; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)