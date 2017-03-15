版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 23:30 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Most LatAm currencies strengthen ahead of expected Fed rate hike

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, March 15 Latin American currencies
mostly strengthened on Wednesday on the back of higher commodity
prices as traders awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
decision due later in the day.
    The Mexican peso rose 1 percent as crude futures
added more than $1, lifted by a surprise drop in U.S.
inventories and data suggesting output cuts should create a
deficit. Colombia's peso firmed 0.7 percent.
    The move in crude futures also boosted shares of oil
producers, with gains in state-controlled oil company Petróleo
Brasileiro SA supporting Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
stock index.
    Shares of miner Vale SA also rose as prices of
China-listed iron ore futures surged on hopes of firm Chinese
demand for steel.
    Still, traders avoided making big bets ahead of the Fed's
decision.
    Though investors widely expect the U.S. central bank to
raise interest rates, which could reduce demand for emerging
market assets, market reaction is likely to hinge on potential
hints over the pace of future hikes.
    A rate hike at the conclusion of the Fed's two-day policy
meeting is already baked into bond yields and financial markets
overall, with investors putting the likelihood of such a move at
95 percent, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1525 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                   Latest             
 MSCI Emerging Markets               941.21     0.13     9.01
 MSCI LatAm                         2550.53     0.48     8.44
 Brazil Bovespa                    64904.60     0.32     7.77
 Mexico IPC                        47143.43     0.12     3.29
 Chile IPSA                         4538.52     0.24     9.33
 Chile IGPA                        22791.41     0.22     9.92
 Argentina MerVal                  19103.71     0.21    12.92
 Colombia IGBC                      9885.66     0.95    -2.39
 Venezuela IBC                     37720.64    -0.37    18.97
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                                      
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.1561     0.40     2.95
 Mexico peso                        19.4870     0.90     6.45
 Chile peso                             669    -0.01     0.25
 Colombia peso                       2972.6     0.73     0.97
 Peru sol                             3.263     0.49     4.63
 Argentina peso (interbank)         15.5350     0.03     2.19
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            16.02     0.31     4.99
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
