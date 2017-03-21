EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks slump on political concerns, falling iron ore prices

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 21 Brazilian stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as traders feared widening corruption investigations could hamper government efforts to balance its budget. Federal police raided the offices of people close to several prominent senators in the latest phase of a three-year graft probe. The 14 search and seizure warrants were based on information provided by executives of engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA . A top Brazilian prosecutor told Reuters more than 350 new investigations will spring from the testimonies, ensnaring top congressmen, senior members of the executive branch and other powerful figures. Traders worry that the investigations could make it harder for President Michel Temer's administration to approve painful structural reforms aimed at recovering investor trust. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2.8 percent, the biggest decliner in the region. Miner Vale SA and key shareholder Bradespar SA fell the most, tracking a sharp drop in iron ore prices. Shares of JBS SA and Marfrig Global Foods SA were among the only gainers, after a federal investigation of alleged bribery of food safety officials by Brazilian meatpackers triggered a sell-off in the sector this week. Analysts said the slump drove prices to attractive territory, with both JBS and Marfrig able to focus on foreign subsidiaries to sidestep potential bans on imports of Brazilian meat. Most Latin American currencies weakened on profit-taking following recent gains. The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso weakened around 0.5 percent after firming on Monday to the highest levels in months. Indications that the U.S. Federal Reserve will increase interest rates slowly in coming months have stoked demand for high-yielding assets in recent weeks. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1900 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 972.02 -0.03 12.77 MSCI LatAm 2594.00 -1.78 12.83 Brazil Bovespa 63005.16 -2.9 4.61 Mexico IPC 48680.05 0.18 6.65 Chile IPSA 4664.01 0.04 12.35 Chile IGPA 23374.41 0.02 12.73 Argentina MerVal 19512.56 -1.41 15.34 Colombia IGBC 9967.66 0.53 -1.58 Venezuela IBC 37410.66 -1.16 18.00 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.0857 -0.49 5.30 Mexico peso 19.0900 -0.46 8.66 Chile peso 659 0.18 1.78 Colombia peso 2918.5 -0.38 2.84 Peru sol 3.25 -0.22 5.05 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.5900 0.29 1.83 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.08 0.75 4.60 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler)