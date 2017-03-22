EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks up as BM&FBovespa, Cetip tie-up wins antitrust approval

March 22 Brazilian stocks rose on Wednesday as shares of BM&FBovespa SA and Cetip SA gained after regulators approved a tie-up between the companies, while Mexico's peso gained. Bourse BM&FBovespa SA will create a committee to monitor product and pricing and allow rival access to proprietary clearing and settlements platforms, as part of an accord that grant approval to its takeover of rival clearinghouse Cetip. Shares of BM&FBovespa rose 3 percent, their biggest daily increase in a year, before paring back gains to around 5 percent. Cetip rose more than 1 percent. The rally helped lift Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index despite persistent concerns that widening corruption investigations could hamper the approval of fiscal austerity measures, which drove it to a three-month low on Tuesday. President Michel Temer said on Tuesday a planned revamp of Brazil's costly pension system would only apply to federal employees, in an apparent attempt to dilute an unpopular reform. The Mexican peso firmed as the dollar weakened and as U.S. stocks fell as investors focused on President Donald Trump's struggle to push through a healthcare bill. Some think Trump could have trouble pushing through other initiatives, such as a tax reform. The peso has rallied this year on expectations Trump may not push for tariffs on U.S.-bound Mexican goods. Emerging markets currencies have also been supported by remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve officials have fostered expectations that any policy tightening will be slow. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2040 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 966.97 -0.63 12.14 MSCI LatAm 2605.26 0.42 11.3 Brazil Bovespa 63521.33 0.86 5.47 Mexico IPC 48487.30 -0.21 6.23 Chile IPSA 4689.78 0.39 12.97 Chile IGPA 23486.43 0.38 13.27 Argentina MerVal 19666.59 0.67 16.25 Colombia IGBC 10052.15 0.71 -0.75 Venezuela IBC 36988.71 -1.13 153.55 Currencies daily YTD % % change change Latest Brazil real 3.0902 -0.2 27.52 Mexico peso 19.0265 0.39 -9.44 Chile peso 662.7 -0.56 7.09 Colombia peso 2915.6 0.07 8.70 Peru sol 3.244 0.18 5.24 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.6175 -0.08 -16.87 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.03 0.62 -10.98 Turkish lira 3.617 0.50 South African rand 12.5568 0.90 Russian rouble 57.7717 -0.15 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Sandra Maler)