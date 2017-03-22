版本:
2017年 3月 23日 星期四 05:06 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks up as BM&FBovespa, Cetip tie-up wins antitrust approval

    March 22 Brazilian stocks rose on Wednesday as
shares of BM&FBovespa SA and Cetip SA gained after regulators
approved a tie-up between the companies, while Mexico's peso
gained. 
    Bourse BM&FBovespa SA will create a committee to monitor
product and pricing and allow rival access to proprietary
clearing and settlements platforms, as part of an accord that
grant approval to its takeover of rival clearinghouse Cetip.
    Shares of BM&FBovespa rose 3 percent, their
biggest daily increase in a year, before paring back gains to
around 5 percent. Cetip rose more than 1 percent.
    The rally helped lift Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index
 despite persistent concerns that widening corruption
investigations could hamper the approval of fiscal austerity
measures, which drove it to a three-month low on Tuesday.
    President Michel Temer said on Tuesday a planned revamp of
Brazil's costly pension system would only apply to federal
employees, in an apparent attempt to dilute an unpopular reform.

    The Mexican peso firmed as the dollar weakened and
as U.S. stocks fell as investors focused on President Donald
Trump's struggle to push through a healthcare bill.
    Some think Trump could have trouble pushing through other
initiatives, such as a tax reform. The peso has rallied this
year on expectations Trump may not push for tariffs on
U.S.-bound Mexican goods.  
    Emerging markets currencies have also been supported by
remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve officials have fostered
expectations that any policy tightening will be slow.
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2040 GMT:
    
    
 Stock indexes                            daily   YTD %
                                              %  change
                               Latest    change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets           966.97   -0.63   12.14
                                                 
 MSCI LatAm                     2605.26    0.42    11.3
                                                 
 Brazil Bovespa                63521.33    0.86    5.47
 Mexico IPC                    48487.30   -0.21    6.23
 Chile IPSA                     4689.78    0.39   12.97
                                                 
 Chile IGPA                    23486.43    0.38   13.27
 Argentina MerVal              19666.59    0.67   16.25
                                                 
 Colombia IGBC                 10052.15    0.71   -0.75
                                                 
 Venezuela IBC                 36988.71   -1.13  153.55
                                                       
 Currencies                               daily   YTD %
                                              %  change
                                         change  
                                 Latest          
 Brazil real                     3.0902    -0.2   27.52
                                                 
 Mexico peso                    19.0265    0.39   -9.44
                                                 
 Chile peso                       662.7   -0.56    7.09
                                                 
 Colombia peso                   2915.6    0.07    8.70
 Peru sol                         3.244    0.18    5.24
                                                 
 Argentina peso (interbank)     15.6175   -0.08  -16.87
                                                 
 Argentina peso (parallel)        16.03    0.62  -10.98
                                                 
                                                       
 Turkish lira                     3.617    0.50        
 South African rand             12.5568    0.90        
 Russian rouble                 57.7717   -0.15        
                                                       
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by
Sandra Maler)
