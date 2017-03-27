版本:
2017年 3月 27日

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks, currencies down on Trump healthcare defeat

    SAO PAULO, March 27 Latin American stocks and
currencies fell on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump
failed to push through a healthcare reform package, raising
doubts over the rest of his agenda.
    Trump's own Republican Party turned against the bill, his
first major legislative move, hurting the outlook for the rest
of his pledges, including tax cuts and infrastructure spending.

    The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso
weakened around 0.6 percent on Monday, after strengthening in
recent weeks on hopes that Trump's pledged fiscal stimulus could
boost U.S. growth.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.4
percent on global risk aversion, but shares of meatpackers
rebounded after China and other countries lifted import bans on
Brazilian meats following a corruption scandal.
    Shares of JBS SA and BRF SA, which
took a beating since Brazilian police unveiled a probe into
alleged bribery of health officials, rose 2.4 percent and 3.4
percent, respectively.
    Miners and steelmakers such as Vale SA and Gerdau
SA weighed the most on the index, tracking a selloff
in iron ore and steel prices.
    Steel and iron ore futures contracts in China sank to their
lowest in more than six weeks amid concerns about tepid demand
and mounting inventories.
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                   Latest             
 MSCI Emerging Markets               964.82    -0.44   12.39
 MSCI LatAm                         2601.12    -0.78      12
 Brazil Bovespa                    63590.02    -0.41    5.58
 Mexico IPC                        48875.14    -0.43    7.08
 Chile IPSA                         4729.67    -0.66   13.93
 Chile IGPA                        23698.96    -0.61   14.30
 Argentina MerVal                  19837.69     0.67   17.26
 Colombia IGBC                     10054.89    -0.15   -0.72
 Venezuela IBC                     38354.87     1.72   20.97
                                                            
 Currencies                                  daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                                      
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.1257    -0.60    3.95
 Mexico peso                        18.8715    -0.59    9.92
 Chile peso                           664.2    -0.60    0.98
 Colombia peso                      2912.41    -0.53    3.06
 Peru sol                             3.249    -0.25    5.08
 Argentina peso (interbank)         15.6150    -0.10    1.67
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            16.04     0.31    4.86
                                                      
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
