版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 29日 星期三 06:10 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil shares rise after Vale taps veteran executive as CEO

 (Updates prices)
    SAO PAULO, March 28 Brazilian shares rose on
Tuesday, supported by rising shares of Vale SA after the world's
No. 1 ore producer tapped a commodities industry veteran as its
next chief executive officer.
    Preferred shares in Vale rose 1.93 percent,
boosting the benchmark Bovespa stock index, following
the appointment of Fabio Schvartsman, who has been chief
executive of Klabin SA, Brazil's largest paper and
cardboard producer, for the past six years.
    Klabin units, a blend of common and preferred
shares, were the biggest gainers on the index. The company has
not yet announced his replacement.
    Klabin's "succession plan will have to be expedited, but the
issue was already on the radar," Itaú BBA analysts led by Marcos
Assumpção wrote in a note to clients.
    The Brazilian real was nearly flat, in line with
other Latin American currencies.
    After a recent sell-off, traders have erred on the side of
caution as they await further clues over whether U.S. President
Donald Trump will manage to get Congress to approve tax cuts and
massive spending on infrastructure.
    Doubts over Trump's ability to keep those 2016 campaign
promises have grown following his failure to get enough support
from his own Republican Party to pass a bill overhauling the
U.S. healthcare system.
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2240 GMT:
 Stock indexes                            daily %   YTD %
                                 Latest    change  change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            970.32     0.48   12.53
                                                   
 MSCI LatAm                      2639.24     0.47   12.76
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa                 64640.45     0.52    7.33
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                     49339.24     0.05    8.10
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                      4868.88      2.3   17.28
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                     24335.42     2.12   17.37
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal               20022.42     1.11   18.35
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                  10147.67     0.75    0.19
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC                  41078.20     3.68   29.56
                                                   
                                                         
 Currencies                               daily %   YTD %
                                           change  change
                                  Latest           
 Brazil real                      3.1390    -0.06    3.51
                                                   
 Mexico peso                     19.0200     0.03    9.06
                                                   
 Chile peso                        665.8    -0.24    0.74
                                                   
 Colombia peso                   2904.82     0.00    3.33
 Peru sol                          3.241     0.34    5.34
                                                   
 Argentina peso (interbank)      15.5350     0.23    2.19
                                                   
 Argentina peso (parallel)         16.02     0.56    4.99
                                                   
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Grant McCool and
Jonathan Oatis)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐