EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso strengthens on oil, rate hike bets

SAO PAULO, March 29 The Mexican peso
strengthened on Wednesday, supported by rising oil prices and
bets that the central bank will increase interest rates this
week.
The peso firmed 1 percent after losing 1.4 percent
in the previous two days.
Traders expect Mexico's central bank to raise its benchmark
interest rate this week for the fifth meeting in a row but at a
slower pace following the peso's recent rally.
Bets that U.S. President Donald Trump will not impose big
tariffs on Mexican imports lifted the peso from an all-time low
set in January.
Oil-heavy Colombia's peso also rose as crude futures
spiked on supply disruptions in Libya and
expectations of an extension to an output cut led by the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
The Brazilian real strengthened 0.5 percent, while
the country's benchmark Bovespa stock index advanced 0.9
percent.
Shares of state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA
added the most points to the index after UBS
Securities analysts raised their price target and recommendation
on the stock.
Cemig SA was among the biggest losers after the
country's top appeals court revoked a ruling granting Brazil's
No. 3 power utility the right to operate the São Simão
hydropower dam.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1455 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 971.58 0.13 12.53
MSCI LatAm 2655.45 0.61 12.76
Brazil Bovespa 65191.96 0.85 8.24
Mexico IPC 49153.51 -0.38 7.69
Chile IPSA 4853.10 -0.32 16.90
Chile IGPA 24272.49 -0.26 17.07
Argentina MerVal 20083.00 0.3 18.71
Colombia IGBC 10122.75 -0.25 -0.05
Venezuela IBC 41078.20 0 29.56
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.1211 0.51 4.10
Mexico peso 18.8425 0.97 10.09
Chile peso 662.3 0.53 1.27
Colombia peso 2885.7 0.66 4.01
Peru sol 3.238 0.09 5.44
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.4300 0.70 2.88
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.95 0.75 5.45
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)