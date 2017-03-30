EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate futures nearly flat after central bank report

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 30 Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate futures were barely changed on Thursday after the central bank said it could accelerate rate cuts, all but confirming market expectations of a 100 basis-point reduction next month. In its quarterly inflation report, the central bank said that slower inflation could allow it to step up the pace of rate cuts and help pull the once-booming economy out of its worst recession ever. Investors were already banking on a faster monetary loosening, with yields on rate futures indicating a roughly 85 percent probability of a 100 basis-point decline in the central bank's April 11-12 meeting. The bank cut the benchmark Selic overnight lending rate by 75 basis points in each of its last two policy meetings to 12.25 percent. The Brazilian real seesawed, in line with other Latin American currencies. The Mexican peso touched a new five-month peak as traders awaited a central bank decision later in the day which is widely expected to increase the benchmark rate for a fifth straight meeting. Still, investors largely expect the bank to reduce the pace of hikes following the peso's recent rally. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1550 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 970.11 -0.18 12.71 MSCI LatAm 2661.71 -0.09 13.82 Brazil Bovespa 65372.35 -0.24 8.54 Mexico IPC 48774.09 -0.54 6.86 Chile IPSA 4830.36 -0.5 16.36 Chile IGPA 24167.26 -0.42 16.56 Argentina MerVal 20192.67 -0.05 19.36 Colombia IGBC 10198.82 0.45 0.70 Venezuela IBC 42621.40 0.66 34.43 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1208 -0.17 4.11 Mexico peso 18.6550 0.27 11.20 Chile peso 663.1 0.02 1.15 Colombia peso 2875.27 0.11 4.39 Peru sol 3.244 -0.03 5.24 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.3650 0.46 3.32 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.86 0.25 6.05 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Alistair Bell)