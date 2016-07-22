版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 23日 星期六 04:49 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise, tracking U.S., currencies mixed

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, July 22 Stock markets across Latin
American rose on Friday, tracking U.S. stocks helped by stronger
manufacturing and tech, but currencies in the region were mixed.
    Mexico's blue-chip IPC stock index rose 0.36 percent,
driven by financial services and retail company Grupo Elektra
, which rose more than 8 percent a day after it
posted stronger quarterly results.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index tracked the
S&P 500 higher, with shares of Localiza Rent a Car SA
 leading the gains.
    Currencies such as Brazil's real and Mexico's peso
  finished slightly stronger against the dollar,
while Colombia's peso weakened after global oil prices
fell.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes at 2000 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %    YTD %
                                          change   change
                              Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets           869.99    -0.14      9.7
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                     2406.36     0.53    30.82
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa                57088.30     0.79    31.69
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                    47537.28     0.36    10.61
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                     4144.21     0.55    12.61
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                    20453.49     0.54    12.68
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal              15801.79     0.14    35.35
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                  9866.86     0.21    15.44
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                 12483.27    -0.12   -14.43
                                                  
    

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula
Arend Laier; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐