EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise, tracking U.S., currencies mixed

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 22 Stock markets across Latin American rose on Friday, tracking U.S. stocks helped by stronger manufacturing and tech, but currencies in the region were mixed. Mexico's blue-chip IPC stock index rose 0.36 percent, driven by financial services and retail company Grupo Elektra , which rose more than 8 percent a day after it posted stronger quarterly results. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index tracked the S&P 500 higher, with shares of Localiza Rent a Car SA leading the gains. Currencies such as Brazil's real and Mexico's peso finished slightly stronger against the dollar, while Colombia's peso weakened after global oil prices fell. Key Latin American stock indexes at 2000 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 869.99 -0.14 9.7 MSCI LatAm 2406.36 0.53 30.82 Brazil Bovespa 57088.30 0.79 31.69 Mexico IPC 47537.28 0.36 10.61 Chile IPSA 4144.21 0.55 12.61 Chile IGPA 20453.49 0.54 12.68 Argentina MerVal 15801.79 0.14 35.35 Colombia IGBC 9866.86 0.21 15.44 Venezuela IBC 12483.27 -0.12 -14.43 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)