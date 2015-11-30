Fibra Uno downsizes bond after investor pushback

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (IFR) - Mexican real estate investment
trust FIBRA UNO (FUNO) struggled to gain momentum on a new
10-year bond on Monday and was forced to downsize the trade.
On Monday, the Baa2/BBB rated credit announced a US$500m
10-year, after sitting in the pipeline for close to three
months, with initial price thoughts of 312.5bp over Treasuries.
At that level, the bonds provided a new issue concession of
anywhere between 35-25bp over the existing 2024s, depending how
bankers calculated for the curve extension.
And while many thought talk provided a decent premium over
the 275bp-280bp G-spread on underlying 2024s, bookbuild was
slower than that on the other eight high-grade issuers in the
market on Monday.
FUNO finally priced a smaller than expected US$300m deal at
99.303 with a 5.25% coupon and spread of 312.5bp to yield
5.338%.
And while the coupon was the same as the one Fibra Uno
achieved when it last printed its 2024 in January 2014, spreads
were certainly wider than the 250bp it locked in on that
occasion.
For some, more generous pricing is currently required if
Latin American borrowers wish to inspire accounts who are
largely lying low after a tough year for emerging markets.
"It is a good credit, but if you announce such tight
pricing, you are setting yourself up for disappointment,
especially this time of the year when everyone is expecting an
increase in US rates," said a DCM banker.
Still, the REIT should be able to make up for any shortfalls
in the local bond market where sources said it is about to file
for a local issue - a three-year floater and a reopening of its
fixed-rate 2025s.
