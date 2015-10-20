LATAM WRAP-State entities take lead in LatAm primary market

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (IFR) - Mexican development bank NAFIN
became the latest state entity to announce roadshows on Tuesday,
but LatAm corporates remain firmly sidelined in the face of
higher funding costs.
Two real-estate investment trusts, a Mexican white goods
manufacturer and a Brazilian airline have all failed to pull the
trigger on trades despite relatively benign conditions.
"I don't see them moving forward," said a syndicate banker
away from the deals. "We had a couple of days last week that
were more than open for them to go. I am guessing the all in
spreads and concessions are holding them back."
Top quality sovereigns and quasi sovereigns have been the
credits of choice among investors who have taken a more
defensive stance toward EM and demanded higher premiums as a
result.
Bankers, for instance, had Uruguay paying a new issue
concession of anywhere between 20-30bp on its new 4.375% 2027s
which was priced on Monday at 99.14 to yield 4.475% or 245bp
over US Treasuries.
"New issue concessions on high-quality, low-beta sovereigns
have come in the 20bp-30bp range depending on size and the day,"
said the syndicate banker. "That is the kind of environment we
are in right now."
With yields on the 10-year US Treasury still hovering around
2%, all-in funding cost in dollars may still be relatively low,
but corporates remain unconvinced.
"Pricing expectations are not aligned between the markets
and issuers," said a second banker.
The region hasn't seen a pure corporate dollar bond since
insurance company Sagicor Finance issued in mid-August and that
situation is unlikely to change anytime soon.
"I don't think spreads are going to snap tighter," said the
syndicate banker. "So unless you see a material change in the
market, I don't see those corporates getting off the fence."
In the meantime, LatAm credit prices were drifting lower on
Tuesday, led by the Brazilian sovereign. Brazil's 2025s have
slipped back to 86.70, down about three points from last week's
levels.
This comes amid uncertainy about whether finance minister
Joaquim Levy will stay in his post despite the president coming
to his defense last week.
Argentine debt was also looking weaker ahead of presidential
elections this weekend. Traders are not discounting the
possibility of a second round that would pit gradualist Daniel
Scioli against market favorite Mauricio Macri.
"A second round will be viewed positively, as it weakens the
mandate of Scioli," said Jorge Piedrahita, CEO of brokerage
Torino.
PIPELINE
Mexican development bank NAFIN will kick off roadshows this
week as it looks to market a 144A/RegS green bond to
international investors through leads Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Credit Agricole and Daiwa.
The state-owned bank will be in Los Angeles and New York
areas on Thursday and move to San Francisco and Boston on
Friday. It is expected to be rated A3/BBB+ (Moody's;Fitch).
Peru (A3/BBB+/BBB+) appointed BBVA, BNP Paribas and JP
Morgan to arrange investor meetings in Europe from October 20 to
update on the country's financing program and discuss
developments in the economy. A potential transaction may follow.
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
finished investor meetings through Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Mexican REIT Fibra Uno completed meetings with investors
through Bank of America, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Santander.
Terrafina, another Mexican REIT, has finished meeting
accounts as it markets a potential US$400m-$500m bond offering.
The borrower mandated Barclays and Citigroup as lead managers,
with Itau as co-manager. Expected ratings are Baa3/BBB-.
Brazilian airline GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (B3/B-/B-)
completed roadshows with Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and
Citigroup. A deal may follow, subject to market conditions.
