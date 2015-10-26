LATAM WRAP-Argentina bonds rally on election result

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (IFR) - Argentina remained front and center
on Monday as the country's bonds rallied amid hopes that a
business-friendly candidate might win the run-off presidential
election next month.
The country's bond prices were off their highs by late
afternoon but still several points above where they closed on
Friday.
"This is a real game-changer," one trader told IFR. "It
offers the possibility to change a Peronist government that has
held power for so long."
The stronger-than-expected support for market favorite
Mauricio Macri in Sunday's first-round vote surprised a buyside
that had largely been pricing in a more favorable outcome for
the ruling party's Daniel Scioli.
Bonar 2024s were closing around 105.50-105.90, up a good
four points, while the dollar Discounts were ending the day some
3.5 points stronger at 108.00-110.00, according to one trader.
It was a similar story for quasi-sovereign names such as oil
company YPF, whose 2024s hit a high of around 99.75 only to fall
back to 99.25 - still three points higher on the day.
Meanwhile in the province of Buenos Aires - where Macri's
candidate won the race for governor - the 2021s rallied about
five points on Monday to peak at 101.00.
Yet while the tight race has bolstered sentiment toward the
South American nation, investors realize that whoever wins the
presidency will face significant challenges once in office.
A new government will need to tackle unpopular fiscal
adjustments, devalue the currency and quickly cut a deal with
holdout investors if it wishes to put the economy back on track.
"This may be a good opportunity to sell," said a second
trader. "The (new) president will have serious problems."
Markets elsewhere in the region were largely quiet with the
exception of Brazilian telco Oi, whose bond prices surged today
on news that LetterOne Group would invest up to US$4bn in the
company if it merged with rival TIM.
Oi's 2020s jumped about five points on the news to be bid at
71.00 before falling back to 69.50-70.50 after TIM denied it was
in negotiations with Oi, said the trader.
PIPELINE
CAF (Aa3/AA-/AA-) will hold a call on Tuesday ahead of a
potential euro-denominated Reg S benchmark transaction. BAML,
CA-CIB, CS and HSBC are arranging the call.
Mexican development bank NAFIN has finished roadshows ahead
of a possible 144A/Reg S Green bond through leads Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole and Daiwa. It is expected
to be rated A3/BBB+ (Moody's/Fitch).
Peru (A3/BBB+/BBB+) has wrapped up roadshows through BBVA,
BNP Paribas and JP Morgan to update investors on the country's
financing program and discuss developments in the economy.
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
finished investor meetings through Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Mexican REIT Fibra Uno completed meetings with investors
through Bank of America, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Santander.
Terrafina, another Mexican REIT, has finished meeting
accounts as it markets a potential US$400m-$500m bond offering.
The borrower mandated Barclays and Citigroup as lead managers,
with Itau as co-manager. Expected ratings are Baa3/BBB-.
Brazilian airline GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (B3/B-/B-)
completed roadshows with Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and
Citigroup.
