LATAM WRAP-LatAm credits tighten on oil price recovery

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (IFR) - LatAm credits were on solid footing
Wednesday as oil prices advanced and investors bet that the
market's favored candidate in Argentina's presidential elections
next month will win.
A 5% jump in oil futures and expectations that the Federal
Reserve is likely to hold off on rate hikes until next year have
provided a positive backdrop for emerging markets assets.
This includes oil-rich Venezuela, where markets are largely
pricing in a payment on the 2015 bond issued by PDVSA that is
due on Wednesday.
It is a similar story on the PDVSA 8.5% 2017s, which also
have a multi-billion dollar amortization and coupon payment due
on November 2. It was trading around 61-62 earlier Wednesday.
"The market is pricing in a virtual certainty of this
payment taking place," said Michael Roche, EM fixed income
analyst at the Seaport Group.
Yet while certainty of payment remains high for this year,
markets are bracing for a credit event in Venezuela next year as
international reserves fall to their lowest since 2003.
"You can see the progressive deterioration in bond prices
(over the coming years), which is a reflection of this rapidly
increasing default risk," said Roche.
Argentina meanwhile continues to prices moving up after the
surprisingly strong showing of business friendly Mauricio Macri
in the first round of presidential elections on Sunday.
Local newspapers have Macri ahead of ruling party rival
Daniel Scioli to win the November 22 run-off.
GDP warrants, floundering around 8.4 on expectations of a
Scioli victory, have rallied in recent days and hit 9.50-10.00
Wednesday as investors bet on improving growth under Macri.
Brazilian bond prices were also enjoying a bit of a bounce
as investors refocused their attention on state-owned banks such
as BNDES and Caixa.
"The attention has shifted to other bonds away from
Petrobras," said one trader.
The short-end of the BNDES curve was well bid, with the
2016s quoted at 99.90-100.25. The 2025s issued by the Brazilian
sovereign were also inching higher to be bid at 89.00.
PIPELINE
CAF (Aa3/AA-/AA-) held a call on Tuesday ahead of a
potential euro-denominated Reg S benchmark transaction. BAML,
CA-CIB, CS and HSBC arranged the call.
Mexican development bank NAFIN has finished roadshows ahead
of a possible 144A/Reg S Green bond through leads Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole and Daiwa. It is expected
to be rated A3/BBB+ (Moody's/Fitch).
Peru (A3/BBB+/BBB+) has wrapped up roadshows through BBVA,
BNP Paribas and JP Morgan to update investors on the country's
financing program and discuss developments in the economy.
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
finished investor meetings through Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Mexican REIT Fibra Uno completed meetings with investors
through Bank of America, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Santander.
Terrafina, another Mexican REIT, has finished meeting
accounts as it markets a potential US$400m-$500m bond offering.
The borrower mandated Barclays and Citigroup as lead managers,
with Itau as co-manager. Expected ratings are Baa3/BBB-.
Brazilian airline GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (B3/B-/B-)
completed roadshows with Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and
Citigroup.
