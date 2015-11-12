LATAM WRAP-Weaker commodities drive debt prices lower

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (IFR) - Concerns about weaker commodity
prices were largely driving price action in Latin American debt
markets on Thursday as investors started to lock in profits
before year end.
Oil names continued to sink Thursday after crude hit a two
and a half month low amid heightened supply concerns following
data showing higher-than-expected stock piles in the US.
The 2024s issued by state-controlled Petrobras were trading
about half a point lower at 80.25, while Mexican oil firm Pemex
was also suffering some spread widening on Thursday.
This comes despite news that Pemex management had cut a deal
with its union to lower pension benefits, allowing it to pass
along billions of dollars of unfunded liabilities to the
government.
The move provides some relief to a company that reported
steep losses during the third quarter following this year's
sharp decline in oil prices.
"Pemex was looking to open 2-3bp tighter, but we are now
seeing 4bp wider," said a New York-based trader. "(But the
pension agreement) should bode well for the compression of Pemex
spreads against the sovereign."
Pemex 2024s were trading at 293bp over US Treasuries, wide
to the 274bp seen just last week, but still far off its all-time
high of 360bp on September 30, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Meanwhile, bonds issued by Samarco, the iron ore miner
jointly owned by BHP Billiton and Vale, moved up slightly to
61-62 on Thursday.
This comes after the company's debt suffered multi-point
drops earlier this week following the bursting of two dams
operated by the company.
"(The rebound in Samarco prices) is technical more than
fundamental," said a second trader. "It is just a lack of
selling."
Risk insurance is insufficient to cover the costs of the
clean up and the start-up of operations, wrote a Gimme Credit
analyst in a report today.
The company has about R$2.2bn in cash which should cover
debt maturities until 2017, but there is a risk of triggering
maintenance covenants that limit net leverage at 3.0x, it said.
Meanwhile, the primary market remained in the doldrums as
borrowers awaited better market conditions.
"We need to see some stability before issuers come," said
the first trader. "The delay of the Tanner deal may not have
been important for our market but the failure of a blue-chip
(name) would not be good."
PIPELINE
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
finished investor meetings through Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Mexican REIT Fibra Uno completed meetings with investors
through Bank of America, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Santander.
Brazilian airline GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (B3/B-/B-)
completed roadshows with Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and
Citigroup.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby)