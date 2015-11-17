CORRECTED-LATAM WRAP-Brazil leads region higher against bullish backdrop

(CORRECTS spelling of Samarco in 9th paragraph, and company
spellings in pipeline)
By Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Nov 17 (IFR) - Brazilian bonds were leading LatAm
assets higher on Tuesday as a more bullish tone on Wall Street
encouraged investors to bargain hunt after last week's sell-off.
"It is a rip-fest," said a New York-based trader focused on
Brazilian bonds. "Sentiment seems to have changed, and people
are being more constructive on Brazil as it has gotten cheap."
Brazilian sovereign bonds were 8bp-10bp tighter, holding up
as 10-year US Treasury yields jumped to 2.3% as higher inflation
expectations strengthened arguments for a December rate hike.
It was a similar story for the country's five-year CDS,
which was some 8bp tighter at 415bp.
While tighter US monetary policy weakens credit conditions
for Latin American issuers, many market players say they would
welcome Fed action next month - and the elimination of
uncertainty over the timing of a rates hike.
Still, traders were struggling to find specific reasons why
Brazil was rallying on Tuesday, and largely put it down to
short-covering and some bargain hunting.
"I am seeing a bunch of short-covering, as it is risk-on in
the rest of the market," said a second trader. "It is an
end-of-year illiquid situation."
Petrobras bonds were up from 3/4 to 1.5 points, with the
2024s quoted at 79.25-80.00. Miner Vale's long-end was also
advancing, with its 2042s some 10bp tighter at 543bp-537bp.
Bonds issued by mining venture Samarco, which is jointly
owned by BHP Billiton and Vale, were essentially flat, however.
They were trading at around 59.50-61.00 despite news that
the cost of a recent dam burst at Samara's mine had surpassed
insurance caps.
Elsewhere, Argentine sovereign debt continued to find
support on expectations that market favorite Mauricio Macri
would win the second round of the presidential election this
weekend.
Dollar discounts were up another 1/4 point to trade at
112-113.
"Argentina right now is a bit expensive, but there is still
upside," said a broker.
Debt issued by oil exporter Venezuela was also inching
higher, even after crude futures dipped 2% on Tuesday as supply
concerns re-emerged.
Hopes of a positive outcome for the opposition in next
month's legislative encouraged some investors to venture up the
curve, where PDVSA 2035s were 1/8 higher at 42.00-43.00.
PIPELINE
Arcos Dorados, the largest McDonald's franchiser in South
America, held a Swiss roadshow in the week ended November 6 via
Credit Suisse. The Argentina-based, NY-listed company is rated
Ba3/NR/BB+.
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
finished investor meetings through Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Mexican REIT Fibra Uno completed meetings with investors
through Bank of America, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Santander.
Brazilian airline Gol (B3/B-/B-) has completed roadshows
with Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Citigroup.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby)