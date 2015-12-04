LATAM WRAP-BTG, Venezuelan politics make for mixed session

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (IFR) - LatAm credit put in a mixed
performance on Friday as investors focused on BTG Pactual's
fundraising efforts as well as potential fallout from
Venezuela's elections this weekend.
BTG Pactual bonds were up several points on news that the
embattled investment bank had accessed a R$6bn(US$1.6bn) credit
line from the country's deposit guarantee fund.
Yet while such credit lines provide the bank with needed
liquidity, the move also underscored the difficulties the bank
faces in coming weeks.
"This is not an encouraging message; it shows they are under
stress," said Jorge Piedrahita, CEO of broker Torino Capital.
"(People) have been reassessing their exposure to BTG."
The bank's senior 2020s were being quoted at 67.00 on
Friday, up about 12 points on the day but still multiple points
weaker than the 73.00-75.00 seen on Monday.
This comes after a rollercoaster week for Brazilian asset
prices, as investors reassess country risk in the face of
impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff.
Efforts by the president's allies to prevent impeachment
failed on Friday, when the Supreme Court rejected appeals to
stop the process.
"There is a lack of buyers," said a New York-based trader.
"We continue to see people reduce exposure to Brazil. There is
no tolerance to take risk there."
The 2024s issued by oil company Petrobras were down about
1/2 a point to trade at 76.60-77.50, while the short end of the
miner Vale's curve was some 20bp wider, he said.
Elsewhere, Venezuela bond prices were ending lower on the
week as investors fret about Sunday's parliamentary elections
despite strong support in the polls for the opposition.
Venezuela's 9.25% 2027s were trading at 42.25-42.75 on
Friday, a good four points lower from levels seen a week ago.
It is a similar story for the sovereign's five-year CDS,
which was being quoted at 61-62 points upfront versus
57.25-58.25 points last Friday.
"We had some optimism at the beginning of the week, but it
has been weaker as (President) Maduro's rhetoric has raised
fears about clashes between the government and the opposition
next week," said Piedrahita.
PIPELINE
Argentina E&P company Medanito has selected Itau and UBS to
take it on an international roadshow ahead of a possible capital
markets transaction.
The company will meet fixed income investors in London on
December 7, Switzerland on December 8 and New York on December 9
and 10. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch.
Pemex (Baa1/BBB+/BBB+) mandated Barclays and HSBC for an
investor call that was scheduled for Wednesday.
Arcos Dorados, the largest McDonald's franchiser in South
America, has finished Swiss road shows via Credit Suisse. The
Argentina-based, NY-listed company is rated Ba3/NR/BB+.
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
finished investor meetings through Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Brazilian airline Gol (B3/B-/B-) has completed roadshows
with Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Citigroup.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)