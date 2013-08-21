EMERGING MARKETS-Chile stocks sink to 2-yr low as LATAM earnings weigh

* LATAM Airlines shares drop after wider-than-expected Q2 loss * Chile's IPSA down 1.8 percent, lowest since Oct 2011 * Brazil's Bovespa down 0.2 pct Mexico's IPC falls 0.88 pct MEXICO CITY, Aug 21 Stocks in Chile on Wednesday fell to their lowest in nearly two years as shares of LATAM Airlines Group slid a day after the company reported a steeper-than-expected quarterly loss. Brazil's Bovespa index also lost ground, and Mexico's IPC index slipped for the fourth session in five. LATAM, Latin America's largest airline, reported a net second-quarter loss of $329.8 million late Tuesday, sending shares down 6.46 percent on Wednesday. The drop in LATAM shares contributed to a 1.8 percent drop in Chile's benchmark IPSA index, its biggest fall since early July. Chilean stocks have declined for six straight sessions, pressured by increasing signs of slowing economic growth and waning consumer demand in the export-dependent country. "Even though Chile is still growing, it is doing so at a slower pace than in recent years and that is making investors more cautious," said Jorge Sepulveda, analyst at brokerage EuroAmerica in Santiago. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index swung widely in early trading, but closed 0.2 percent lower at 50,405.20, dragged down by shares of Brazil's Vale SA, the world's second-largest miner, whose shares lost 1.05 percent. Vale Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira said on Wednesday the company is not in talks to buy rival MMX SA, the mining arm of tycoon Eike Batista's troubled EBX conglomerate. Mexico's IPC index dropped 0.88 percent to 41,458.16 after data on Wednesday showed retail sales fell in June on an annual basis for the first time in three months. Losses were led by Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, whose shares fell 2.3 percent; the company reported a drop in July same-store sales earlier this month. On Tuesday, data showed that Mexico's economy shrank 0.7 percent in the second quarter from the previous three months. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI LatAm 3,065.3 -1.31 -19.29 0 Brazil Bovespa 50,405. -0.2 -17.30 20 Mexico IPC 41,458. -0.88 -5.14 16 Chile IPSA 3,620.6 -1.8 -15.83 6 Chile IGPA 17,998. -1.49 -14.58 00 Argentina MerVal 3,852.4 0.04 34.97 3 Colombia IGBC 13,707. -0.09 -6.85 08 Peru IGRA 16,615. -0.39 -19.46 31 Venezuela IBC 1,293,0 0.23 174.29 82.81