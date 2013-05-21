REUTERS SUMMIT-Buenaventura sees output up; has hopes for Conga

LIMA May 21 Peru's top precious metals miner
Buenaventura sees slightly higher output in 2013 and said the
stalled $4.8 billion Conga project it owns a stake in could
advance after a community reservoir is built at the end of the
year.
Buenaventura's Chief Executive Roque Benavides
said on Tuesday during the Reuters Latin America Investment
Summit that the mines the firm owns directly will produce more
than half a million ounces of gold and 18 million ounces of
silver this year.
In 2012 Buenaventura reported ouput of 440,996 ounces of
gold and 17 million ounces of silver.
"Looking ahead we expect to maintain the level of production
if not raise it slightly, but there won't be any big jumps in
output," said Benavides.
He also said that the proposed Conga gold mine in northern
Peru - put on hold last year because of community opposition -
could go forward after construction of the second of four
reservoirs for local communities wraps up at the end of the
year.
Newmont Mining Corp is the majority shareholder in
the Conga project, which would be Peru's biggest mining
investment ever. Buenaventura owns a 43.65 percent stake.
Communities say they fear the mine would pollute and deplete
nearby lakes, and Newmont and Buenaventura have halted
construction of mining facilities while they build reservoirs to
assure locals of water supplies.
Benavides said construction of the first reservoir was
scheduled to finish on Monday and that pumping water into the
second at the end of this year will be a turning point.
"If that is viable from a social standpoint we can go
forward with construction of the mine," he said. "We think that
is going to convince the local population that we're doing a
good project."
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits