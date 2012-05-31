UPDATE 1-Reuters Summit-Peru sees 75 pct surge in copper output by 2015

* Minister says Conga vital to securing additional
investment
* Peru to offer hydro-power concessions in coming months
By Marco Aquino
LIMA, May 31 Peru, the world's No. 2 copper
producer, hopes to counteract falling metals prices by boosting
production of the red metal 75 percent by 2015, the country's
Minister of Energy and Mines Jorge Merino said on Thursday.
That would bring Peru's copper production to 2.15 million
tonnes in three years compared with 2011's 1.24 million tonnes,
though its output would still be well below the 5.24 million
tonnes per year produced in neighboring Chile.
To meet its goal, Peru is counting on projects and
expansions from global firms to come online in coming years.
Some, like Newmont Mining's $4.8 billion Conga project,
are threatened by opposition from local community groups.
Merino said the completion of Conga, the most expensive mine
ever attempted in Peru, is vital for securing more investments.
Work on Conga in the region of Cajamarca has been stalled since
November due to protests.
"In Cajamarca we have $12 billion in pledged mining
investment and Conga is a bridge to continue developing other
investments," Merino told the Reuters Latin America Investment
Summit.
Merino also highlighted global miner Xstrata's Las
Bambas and Antapaccay projects, as well as Chinalco's Toromocho
project and BHP Billiton Antamina's expansion project
that will substantially boost Peru's copper output.
"Our development as a country is closely linked to mining,
with these projects we have the basis for making our growth
estimates," he said.
But Xstrata also saw its Peru operations challenged by local
community groups this week when a protest against its Tintaya
mine in the southern Cusco region turned violent, resulting in
two deaths and dozens of injuries.
In addition to resolving more than 200 such social conflicts
and protests that have threatened $53 billion destined for the
mining sector, the Andean country must also jump-start
electricity generation to supply energy-hungry mining projects.
"We need 540 megawatts per year to continue growth and cover
local demand," Merino said.
He said the government plans in two months to offer
concessions for firms to produce 2,000 megawatts of hydro-power
between 2017 and 2021.
"There are Brazilian, Spanish, Chinese, Swedish, Norwegian
and Japanese companies that want to invest in hydro-electric
projects," he said.
As well as looking for private electricity generation, Peru
under President Ollanta Humala has sought to strengthen its
state-run electrical and energy firms.
Merino said state-run Petroperu is eyeing a 25 percent
participation with Brazil's Odebrecht to build a pipeline in
southern Peru that will connect the Camisea natural gas fields
and planned petrochemical plants in the south.
"This is one of the most important projects in the history
of the country, because it's going to generate a petrochemical
poll with investments of around $15 billion," he said.