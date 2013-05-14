LATAM Airlines Q1 net profit tumbles 43.8 pct to $42.7 mln

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
SANTIAGO May 14 LATAM Airlines Group SA's first-quarter net profit fell 43.8 percent from the year ago period when its earnings benefited from a foreign exchange gain, the company said on Tuesday.
The airline said in a statement to Chile's securities regulator that its net income fell to $42.7 million in the first three months of this year from $76.1 million in the same period of 2012.
A Reuters poll had forecast Latin America's largest carrier would post a 54.6 percent tumble in net profit to $38.2 million.
The carrier, the fruit of Chilean LAN's takeover of Brazil's TAM last year, has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.