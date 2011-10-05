Latam economies to see 'modest worsening'- IMF

LIMA Oct 5 The global economic slowdown will
result in a "modest worsening" for Latin America's fast-growing
economies in 2011 and 2012, according to a regional report
released by the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday.
Moreover, a sharp slowdown in Asia could further hit
commodities prices, which would have a negative impact on
countries in the region that largely rely on exporting food,
oil or minerals, the report said.
Monetary policy should be "the first line of defense" in
the event of a deep contraction, the IMF said. Central banks in
many Latin American countries have paused interest rates rises
recently after tightening cycles and some economists say rate
cuts could materialize in the coming months.
