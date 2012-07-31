Mercosur embraces Chavez despite protests from business

* Venezuela joins already troubled trade bloc
* Politics overshadows economics at Mercosur, critics say
* Venezuela must still adopt Mercosur rules
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, July 31 On his first foreign trip
since undergoing cancer treatment in Cuba earlier this year,
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez hailed his country's welcome by
fellow South American leaders into a troubled regional trade
bloc.
But the meeting in Brasilia on Tuesday at the concrete
office building of President Dilma Rousseff was overshadowed by
the controversial events that enabled Venezuela's entry into the
Mercosur grouping and the protectionist policies and leftist
slant that have come to dominate a bloc originally created to
liberalize trade.
The leaders of Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay feted Chavez
during a ceremony ahead of Venezuela's formal inclusion in
Mercosur later this month. But critics are aghast that they have
done so despite the longstanding objections of Paraguay, a
fourth member of the group and a country the other members
suspended last month after conservative Paraguayan legislators
impeached leftist president Fernando Lugo.
"What was once an economic bloc has now been reduced to a
political sideshow," said Mario Marconini, a former Brazilian
trade secretary who is now a business consultant in Sao Paulo.
The inclusion of Venezuela despite the veto of a full-fledged
member, "is a fatal blow to its economic credibility."
Most troubling to critics are the erratic economic policies
and populist practices that Chavez has imposed in Venezuela.
Over more than 13 years in office the Venezuelan leader, who
recently declared himself cancer free, has pursued a self-styled
socialist economy that has scared away foreign investors and
crippled productivity. His acceptance by Mercosur, opponents
say, will give him one more thing to boast about as he campaigns
for another six-year term ahead of Venezuela's presidential
election in October.
Officially, the leaders in Brasilia hailed Venezuela's
strengths as a major oil producer and an important market for
everything from Brazilian machinery to Argentine wheat. In
practice, though, Venezuela can't fully participate in the bloc
until it agrees to accept common tariffs adopted by Mercosur,
common agreements with third-party countries, and several other
prerequisites that Chavez has failed to embrace since he first
began talks for inclusion in 2006.
In private, Brazilian exporters say they are worried about
doing more business with Venezuela. Though Brazil exports
appliances, vehicles, and many other products to the Andean
country, companies at times have problems with Venezuela's
strict currency controls and onerous rules for the repatriation
of profits.
BLOC IS ALREADY TROUBLED
Mercosur itself has grown increasingly dysfunctional in
recent years as existing members bicker over trade among
themselves.
For instance, Argentina, struggling with high inflation and
a weakening currency, in recent months has slowed the entry of
many imports, including perishable products from neighboring
Brazil, the region's biggest economy. Brazil recently responded
in kind.
"The bloc is a mess as it is," said Rubens Barbosa, a former
diplomat who served as Brazil's representative to Mercosur and
ambassador to the United States and now is a business
consultant.
"Just imagine if you start adding Venezuela and others," he
added, noting recent discussions to include Bolivia and Ecuador,
two countries with close ties to Chavez.
Tuesday's ceremony was accompanied by a trickle of business
as Chavez and Rousseff formalized a previously disclosed plan by
Conviasa, the Venezuelan airline, to purchase 100-seater
commercial jets made by Embraer, the Brazilian
aircraft manufacturer. Under the terms of the agreement,
Conviasa will pay about $270 million for six Embraer 190 jets,
with an option for 14 more.