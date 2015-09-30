UPDATE 1-U.S. SEC fines high-speed trading firm Latour for rule violations

(Adds settlement details, quote from SEC official)
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, Sept 30 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission said on Wednesday that Latour Trading LLC
would pay more than $8 million to settle charges that the
high-frequency trading firm violated rules aimed at ensuring
safe and efficient markets.
Latour, a unit of Tower Research, sent out millions of
non-compliant orders to U.S. stock exchanges, many of which were
executed at worse prices than were available elsewhere, between
October 2010 through August 2014, the SEC said.
As a result, Latour, which uses high-frequency algorithms to
trade equities for its own account, received executions and
collected exchange rebates that it should not have and that
other market participants might have received if not for the
non-compliant orders, the SEC said.
The firm also failed to put in place adequate post-trade
surveillance tools in place to detect its millions of
non-compliant orders.
"Automated trading systems can pose significant risks to the
market and must be designed and implemented correctly," Andrew
Ceresney, director of the SEC's Enforcement Division, said in a
statement.
The non-compliant orders mainly resulted from a software
coding change that Tower made without Latour's knowledge to a
part of the trading infrastructure the firms shared, the SEC
said. The coding change introduced an error into Latour's
software.
Trading firms are required to have direct and exclusive
control of their financial and regulatory risk management
controls.
Latour agreed to pay a $5 million penalty, disgorgement of
$2.8 million of gross trading profits and exchange-paid rebates,
plus prejudgment interest of $268,564, without admitting or
denying the charges.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)