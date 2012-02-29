US conditionally backs Carpenter Tech,Latrobe deal

* Assets to make two aerospace alloys to be sold
* Were the only competitors in these metals - FTC
WASHINGTON Feb 29 Specialty alloy
producer Carpenter Technology Corp has won U.S.
antitrust approval to buy rival Latrobe Specialty Metals on
condition that it sell facilities to make two specialty alloys,
the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.
Carpenter announced in June that it would buy Latrobe for
about $388 million in stock.
The FTC, which works with the Justice Department to enforce
antitrust law, said it approved the merger on condition that
Carpenter sell assets used to make two alloys used in aerospace
applications - MP159 and MP35N - to metals maker Eramet S.A.
"Carpenter and Latrobe are the only competitors in these
highly concentrated markets. The acquisition will eliminate
actual, direct, and substantial competition between Carpenter
and Latrobe, and likely result in higher prices for both of the
MP Alloys," the FTC said in the analysis of its proposed consent
agreement.
Latrobe's customers typically include forgers, machine shops
and distributors who further process the specialty metals and
alloys, which end up being used by the U.S. Army Aviation and
Missile Command and Textron, among others.