Former Oracle board member dogged by links to China-backed chip deal

| SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate
corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of
opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and
connections.
The case of Ray Bingham, until recently Oracle Corp’s
second-highest paid board member and executive chairman
at U.S. chip maker Cypress Semiconductor Corp, shows how
taking advantage of those breaks can backfire.
The 71-year old technology veteran helped set up a private
equity fund backed by China’s central government last fall. In
November, the fund agreed to buy Lattice Semiconductor Corp
, another U.S. chip manufacturer, for $1.3 billion – a
potentially lucrative coup for Bingham.
But the chip deal is in doubt over U.S. national security
concerns. On Monday, Lattice and the buyout fund, Canyon Bridge
Capital Partners, said they submitted the deal for review for
the third time to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the
United States (CFIUS).
The deal has also cost Bingham personally. His connection to
Canyon Bridge has forced Bingham, recipient of a 2009 Financial
Times ‘Outstanding Director’ accolade, to relinquish two marquee
board seats in the technology sector because of divergent
perceptions of whether he faced conflicts of interest in his
various roles.
On Sunday, Bingham resigned from Cypress' board of directors
after the company's founder and sixth-largest shareholder - T.J.
Rodgers - sued the Cypress board and launched a proxy contest to
remove Bingham from the board. Rodgers alleged Bingham faced
irreconcilable conflicts of interest because of his involvement
with Canyon Bridge.
Bingham, in the Cypress announcement of his stepping down,
cited this contest as a distraction. It came three months after
he gave up his seat on Oracle's board of directors due to
controversy over him moonlighting for Canyon Bridge.
“Throughout the process (of joining Canyon Bridge), Ray
conducted himself with transparency. He discussed his plans to
join Canyon Bridge with Cypress' board and outside legal
counsel, who concluded there was no conflict and was given the
green light to join,” a Canyon Bridge spokesman told Reuters.
Bingham himself did not respond to several requests for comment.
Bingham’s reputation in the technology industry helped
clinch the Lattice acquisition for Canyon Bridge, regulatory
filings show. Bingham was offered a $1.2 million signing bonus
by Canyon Bridge, a $2 million cut of its management fees and a
20 percent stake in Canyon Bridge itself. That is in addition to
the $890,902 in 2016 he received from Oracle, making him the
second-highest paid board director at the company behind founder
Larry Ellison, and an annual salary and bonus from Cypress worth
$900,000, as well as equity grants worth $4.5 million.
The income from Oracle and Cypress is now gone because of
his gamble to align with Canyon Bridge. Bingham continues to
serve on the board of two other publicly listed technology
companies, Flex Ltd and TriNet Group Inc.
A COMPROMISING RELATIONSHIP
U.S. board members increasingly come from business
leadership backgrounds. This often presents them with new
opportunities that come up through existing roles or previous
corporate relationships. This was the case with Bingham, who had
done business with China-born U.S. citizen, Benjamin Chow, when
Bingham worked at private equity firm General Atlantic LLC a
decade ago.
Chow set up Canyon Bridge last summer with funding from
China Reform Management, a Chinese state-owned investment firm,
which became Canyon Bridge's sole investor, according to
Lattice’s regulatory filings. For a timeline of events in the
Lattice deal, click
Chow approached Bingham last August. He believed that a
U.S.-based buyout fund with a U.S. partner like Bingham would
trigger much less scrutiny by CFIUS compared with a Chinese
buyer, Reuters reported in March.
Canyon Bridge’s Chinese state links, first revealed by
Reuters in November, were a bone of contention at Oracle. Its
board told Bingham in March he could not retain his seat and
continue to be a partner of Canyon Bridge, according to
Bingham’s deposition in Rodgers’ lawsuit. In response, Bingham
decided to step down.
"Oracle expressed concern that Bingham's affiliation with
Canyon Bridge would compromise Oracle's relationship with the
United States government," Andre Bouchard, the judge presiding
over Rodgers' lawsuit, said at Delaware's Court of Chancery
earlier this month, citing Bingham's deposition.
Oracle declined to comment. Chow, approached through Canyon
Bridge, declined to comment.
A MATTER OF INTEREST FOR THE BOARD
Bingham helped Chow set up Canyon Bridge in September and
October 2016, taking on tasks ranging from setting up calls for
hiring staff for Canyon Bridge to using Bingham’s name, a quote
from him, and his phone number at Cypress on the press release
announcing the Lattice deal on November 3, according to
regulatory and court filings. Bingham was even given signatory
authority on a $30 million Canyon Bridge bank account.
Yet he had not yet formally joined Canyon Bridge, and had
not let Cypress’ board know.
On Oct. 20, Bingham contacted Cypress' outside counsel,
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, to ask if he should tell
Cypress’ board he was considering joining Canyon Bridge,
according to a regulatory filing from Cypress. Bingham concluded
there was no need to do so at that time, according to Cypress.
Wilson Sonsini did not respond to a request for comment.
"Clearly this is a matter that would have been of interest
to the other board members, and the fact that Bingham did not
come forth with this information prior to that time seems odd,"
said Alan Seem, a corporate partner at law firm Shearman &
Sterling LLP who is not involved with the case.
On Nov. 4, at a regularly scheduled Cypress board meeting
and a day after the Lattice deal was announced with his name on
the press release, Bingham told the board that he was
contemplating joining Canyon Bridge as a minority partner,
according to Cypress.
At the same meeting, Morgan Stanley gave a
presentation to Cypress' board in which it identified Canyon
Bridge as one of the top four most likely acquirers for Cypress
out of a list of 30 company names.
Cypress itself had been approached by Lattice twice in 2016
about making a potential acquisition offer, most recently last
September, but it turned both opportunities down, according to
Cypress.
Nonetheless, Cypress said its board concluded there was no
conflict of interest because there were no active talks or
considerations about a possible deal with either Lattice or
Canyon Bridge.
But some Cypress board members could see that there was
scope for future problems. On Nov. 7, Eric Benhamou, Cypress’
lead independent director at the time, told another director
that Bingham’s role with Canyon Bridge was “ripe for conflicts
interest,” according to a Cypress regulatory filing.
In December, Cypress’ board amended the company’s code of
ethics to ensure that if Cypress was having significant
acquisition talks with a potential target, then any conflicted
director would recuse themselves.
“Duty of loyalty issues are corrosive. They leave investors
with the impression that the playing field isn’t level," said
Thomas Lys, accounting information and management professor at
Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Michael Flaherty in New York;
Additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by
Carmel Crimmins and Edward Tobin)