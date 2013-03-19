UPDATE 1-Lattice Semiconductor raises first-qtr revenue estimates

March 19 Lattice Semiconductor Corp
said it now expects first-quarter revenue to rise by 6-8 percent
from the preceding quarter, rather than fall 2-4 percent as it
expected earlier.
The company, which makes customizable chips used in telecom
equipment and electronic appliances, cited increased revenue
from its communications and consumer businesses.
Lattice reported fourth-quarter revenue of $65.9 million in
January and said it expected communication and other markets to
improve in 2013.
Rival Xilinx Inc also forecast current-quarter
revenue to grow between 2 and 6 percent from the preceding
quarter in January.
Telecom companies such as AT&T Inc are expected to
spend more this year to upgrade wireless and wireline networks,
in turn benefiting equipment makers.
Lattice gets about 46 percent of its revenue from its
communications business that caters to telecom equipment makers,
and about 15 percent from its consumer business that supplies
chips for flat panel displays, DVD players and gaming consoles.
Shares of the company, which also competes with Altera Corp
, closed at $4.77 on the Nasdaq on Monday.