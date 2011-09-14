UPDATE 1-Lattice Semiconductor cuts Q3 rev outlook

(Follows Alerts)

Sept 14 Chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp slashed its third- quarter revenue outlook, hurt by a recent weakening of demand in its communications business.

The company, which competes with Altera Corp and Xilinx Inc , now expects revenue to be flat to down 4 percent sequentially, implying sales of $83.9-$80.5 million.

It had earlier forecast revenue to be flat to up 5 percent on a sequential basis, for the quarter ended Sept 30.

The Hillsboro, Oregon-based company's shares closed at $5.47 on Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)