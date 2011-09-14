UPDATE 1-Lattice Semiconductor cuts Q3 rev outlook

(Follows Alerts)
* Sees Q3 rev flat to down 4 pct
* Sees softening of demand in communications business
Sept 14 Chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp
slashed its third- quarter revenue outlook, hurt by a
recent weakening of demand in its communications business.
The company, which competes with Altera Corp and
Xilinx Inc , now expects revenue to be flat to down 4
percent sequentially, implying sales of $83.9-$80.5 million.
It had earlier forecast revenue to be flat to up 5 percent
on a sequential basis, for the quarter ended Sept 30.
The Hillsboro, Oregon-based company's shares closed at $5.47
on Nasdaq on Tuesday.
