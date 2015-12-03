Latvian parliament backs AirBaltic cash injection

RIGA Dec 3 Latvia's parliament on Thursday
backed an 80 million euro cash injection for AirBaltic, lifting
a potential hurdle for the state-owned flag carrier to complete
the purchase of CSeries passenger jets from Canada's Bombardier
.
The green light follows a government decision to prevent the
state-owned airline separately importing jets from Russia's
Sukhoi, a possibility that had threatened to put the airline at
odds with the Baltic state's hawkish policy against Moscow.
The state infusion is part of a refinancing and expansion
plan that also calls for 52 million euros of private investment
from a German banker in return for a 20 percent stake.
(Reporting by Gederts Gelzis, writing by Tim Hepher; editing by
Niklas Pollard)