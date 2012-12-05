版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 6日 星期四 06:50 BJT

New Issue-Latvia sells $1.25 bln in notes

Dec 5 The Republic of Latvia on sold
$1.25 billion of notes in the 144a private placement market,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: LATVIA

AMT $1.25 BLN   COUPON 2.75 PCT    MATURITY    01/12/2020   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.113   FIRST PAY   07/12/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 2.889 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/12/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 187.5 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐