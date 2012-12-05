New Issue-Latvia sells $1.25 bln in notes

Dec 5 The Republic of Latvia on sold $1.25 billion of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: LATVIA AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 2.75 PCT MATURITY 01/12/2020 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.113 FIRST PAY 07/12/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 2.889 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/12/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 187.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A