Laureate Education plans $1 bln IPO - Bloomberg

April 23 Laureate Education Inc, the world's biggest for-profit education chain, is in talks with banks for a $1 billion initial public offering, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Laureate Education, which has former U.S. President Bill Clinton as its honorary chancellor, has been meeting potential underwriters for the IPO, which could value it at about $5 billion, Bloomberg said on Thursday. (bloom.bg/1K9KA23)

This will be the company's second attempt to go public.

Laureate Education had picked banks for an IPO in 2012, Reuters had reported then, citing sources. (reut.rs/1Hxeeyz)

Laureate Education has more than 80 campus-based and online universities offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs to over 950,000 students globally, according to its website.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)