Laureate Education plans $1 bln IPO - Bloomberg

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
April 23 Laureate Education Inc, the world's biggest for-profit education chain, is in talks with banks for a $1 billion initial public offering, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Laureate Education, which has former U.S. President Bill Clinton as its honorary chancellor, has been meeting potential underwriters for the IPO, which could value it at about $5 billion, Bloomberg said on Thursday. (bloom.bg/1K9KA23)
This will be the company's second attempt to go public.
Laureate Education had picked banks for an IPO in 2012, Reuters had reported then, citing sources. (reut.rs/1Hxeeyz)
Laureate Education has more than 80 campus-based and online universities offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs to over 950,000 students globally, according to its website.
The company could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.