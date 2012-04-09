Laureate eyes IPO up to $750 mln, hires banks-sources

* Laureate picks MS, Barclays to lead IPO - sources
* Citigroup also an active IPO bookrunner - sources
* IPO registration document expected after June
By Olivia Oran and Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, April 9 For-profit higher education
company Laureate Education, which has former U.S. President Bill
Clinton as honorary chancellor, has picked banks to lead an
initial public offering that could raise as much as $750
million, according to people familiar with the matter.
Laureate has chosen Morgan Stanley and Barclays
to lead the proposed offering, the sources said.
Citigroup is also an active bookrunner in the IPO, they
added.
The Baltimore, Maryland-based company, which was bought by a
consortium led by its chief executive, Douglas Becker, and
private equity firm KKR & Co LP for $3.82 billion in
2007, is expected to file an IPO registration document after
June, the sources said.
They added that no decision had been made on the size of the
offering, but the IPO could raise $500 million to $750 million.
Representatives for Laureate, KKR, Morgan Stanley, Barclays
and Citigroup declined to comment.
Sources told Reuters on March 29 that Laureate was in the
process of appointing investment banks for an IPO.
Laureate Education runs a network of 60 accredited
campus-based and online universities offering undergraduate and
graduate degrees to more than 675,000 students around the world,
according to its website.
About half Laureate's revenues come from Mexico, Chile and
Brazil, where post-secondary enrollment is growing faster than
in the United States and international schools are less
regulated, according to a recent Standard & Poor's note.
The consortium that bought Laureate in 2007 also included
investment firms Citigroup Private Equity, S.A.C. Capital
Management LLC, SPG Partners, Bregal Investments, Caisse de
depot et placement du Quebec, Sterling Capital, Makena Capital,
Torreal S.A. and Southern Cross Capital.