Laurentian Bank 1st-qtr net profit falls

UPDATE 2-Alexion Pharma revenue forecast allays fears about Soliris' future
* 2017 rev forecast just under estimates, but reassuring-Leerink
March 7 Laurentian Bank of Canada reported a 16 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, but it forecast revenue growth of more than 5 percent for the year.
Laurentian, Canada's seventh-largest bank by assets, earned C$31.0 million ($31 million), or C$1.16 per share, compared with C$36.9 million, or C$1.41 per share, a year ago.
Adjusted profit, which excluded transaction and integration costs, was C$1.24 per share in the quarter.
Net interest income rose to C$130.6 million from C$126.6 million a year ago on strong loan and deposit growth year-over-year.
* 2017 rev forecast just under estimates, but reassuring-Leerink
* MFA Financial, Inc. announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Pacific Ethanol Inc -co, Edeniq, Inc announced they have entered into a technology licensing and purchase agreement