版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 00:40 BJT

Laurentian Bank of Canada sells C$200 mln 10-year notes

Oct 15 Laurentian Bank of Canada on Monday sold C$200 million ($204 million) of 10-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.132 percent notes, due Oct. 19, 2022 were priced at par to yield 177.7 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The joint lead managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Laurentian Bank and Bank of Montreal.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐