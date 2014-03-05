Laurentian Bank profit nearly flat in first quarter

BRIEF-Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
* Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
TORONTO, March 5 Laurentian Bank of Canada said on Wednesday its first-quarter adjusted profit was little changed from a year earlier as it worked to improve efficiency after acquiring some businesses.
Montreal-based Laurentian, Canada's eighth-largest bank by market capitalization, said adjusted net income was C$39.3 million ($35.38 million), or C$1.29 diluted per share, in the fiscal first quarter, versus C$39.1 million, or C$1.30 diluted per share, in the same quarter a year earlier.
* On April 12, co's unit entered into agreement of purchase & sale with Skyline Real Estate Acquisitions Inc - SEC Filing
* Citigroup Inc credit card charge-offs 2.88 percent in March versus 2.65 percent in February - SEC filing