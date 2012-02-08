Laurentian Bank of Canada sells C$200 mln notes

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Feb 8 Laurentian Bank of Canada on Wednesday sold C$200 million ($200 million) of three-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 2.45 percent notes, due Feb. 13, 2015, were priced at 99.905 to yield 2.483 percent or 130 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arm of Laurentian Bank was the lead manager of the sale.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.