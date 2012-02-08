Laurentian Bank of Canada sells C$200 mln notes

Feb 8 Laurentian Bank of Canada on Wednesday sold C$200 million ($200 million) of three-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.45 percent notes, due Feb. 13, 2015, were priced at 99.905 to yield 2.483 percent or 130 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Laurentian Bank was the lead manager of the sale.