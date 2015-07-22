Italy's Lavazza buys French brand Carte Noire for 800 mln euros

MILAN, July 22 Lavazza, the world's seventh
coffee roaster, has offered to buy French brand Carte Noire for
around 800 million euros ($872 million) in a deal that will
almost treble the Italian company's turnover in France.
In a statement Lavazza said it had made a binding offer to
purchase Carte Noire from U.S. group Mondelez that is
subject to approval by the European Commission and French
authorities.
The statement made no mention of financial details but a
source with direct knowledge of the matter said Lavazza would
pay around 800 million euros.
JP Morgan advised Lavazza on the deal.
($1 = 0.9171 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi)