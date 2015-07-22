UPDATE 1-Coffee maker Lavazza to buy Carte Noire for 800 mln euros -sources

(Adds details, background)
MILAN, July 22 Lavazza, the world's
seventh-biggest coffee roaster, has offered to buy French brand
Carte Noire for around 800 million euros ($872 million) in a
deal that would treble the Italian company's turnover in France,
sources close to the matter said.
Lavazza said in a statement that it had made a binding offer
to purchase Carte Noire from Douwe Egberts BV, subject to
approval by the European Commission and French authorities.
It did not mention financial details but two sources said
the Italian company would pay around 800 million euros.
The French premium brand was put on the block in February to
sooth European Commission concerns over competition after
U.S.-based group Mondelez International and Dutch group
D.E Master Blenders set up Douwe Egberts BV, a joint venture, to
create the world's biggest standalone coffee company.
Family-owned Lavazza said it had offered to purchase Carte
Noire's roast and ground coffee, filter pads and
Nespresso-compatable capsules business as well as the French
company's plant in Laverune, near Montpellier.
With this deal, Lavazza "will reach a leadership position in
France, the fourth global coffee market and the second in
Europe," Chief Executive Antonio Baravalle said in a statement.
Baravalle told Reuters last year that the company planned to
increase its annual revenues by almost 50 percent to 2 billion
euros within 10 years to avoid being swallowed by bigger
competitors.
Lavazza's offer values the French brand at 11.5 times its
core earnings, according to the source.
The coffee maker beat off competition from several private
equity groups that were looking at the French asset, according
to the source.
JP Morgan was adviser for Lavazza on the acquisition, while
Lazard worked with Mondelez's on the deal.
($1 = 0.9171 euros)
