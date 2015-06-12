Italy's Lavazza to buy D.E. Master Blenders' coffee brand Merrild

| MILAN, June 12
MILAN, June 12 Italy's Lavazza has reached
agreement to buy a Danish coffee brand from D.E. Master
Blenders, the Dutch group which is seeking to comply with
conditions set by the European competition authorities for
approving its merger with Mondelez's coffee business.
For the merger to be cleared Mondelez must also sell French
brand Carte Noire. Lavazza in April said it was in contention to
buy Carte Noire. It declined to say whether that was still the
case after the Danish acquisition
"Lavazza has agreed in terms with D.E. Master Blenders 1753
BV to meet the conditions of the European Commission regarding
divestment of the Merrild brand," the Italian coffee group said
on Friday in a statement sent to Reuters.
Closing of the deal is subject to the Commission's approval,
it said.
Lavazza did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.
Denmark's Merrild, which generates more than 90 percent of
its revenues through its roast and ground businesses, recorded
net sales of around 35 million euros ($39 million) last year.
Last month, the EC approved the merger of Mondelez's coffee
business with D.E. Master Blenders (DEMB) to create the world's
biggest standalone coffee company, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, on
condition they sell certain businesses first.
($1 = 0.8914 euros)
(Additional reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)