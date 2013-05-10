版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 10日 星期五 21:32 BJT

Italy's Lavazza ups stake in Green Mountain

LONDON May 10 Italian coffee company Lavazza said on Friday it had increased its stake in U.S.-based Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc to 8 percent as it reported 2012 results.

The Turin-based group, founded by the Lavazza family in 1895, said the move confirmed its belief in the strategic value of the partnership with the U.S. group.

Green Mountain, which makes Keurig single-serve brewers and K-Cups, raised its full-year earnings outlook on Wednesday, sending its shares up almost 16 percent.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐