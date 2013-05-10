Italy's Lavazza ups stake in Green Mountain

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LONDON May 10 Italian coffee company Lavazza said on Friday it had increased its stake in U.S.-based Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc to 8 percent as it reported 2012 results.
The Turin-based group, founded by the Lavazza family in 1895, said the move confirmed its belief in the strategic value of the partnership with the U.S. group.
Green Mountain, which makes Keurig single-serve brewers and K-Cups, raised its full-year earnings outlook on Wednesday, sending its shares up almost 16 percent.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.