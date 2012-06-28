UPDATE 1-Lawson Products cuts jobs, has new credit facility

June 28 Industrial products distributor Lawson
Products Inc, facing growing competition and sliding
sales, said it would eliminate about 100 jobs and take other
steps including cutting marketing and shipping costs to save
about $20 million a year.
Lawson said it would take a one-time severance charge of
about $7 million in the second quarter as well as a non-cash
goodwill impairment charge of $28 million and a non-cash $5
million charge related to inventory reserves.
The company, whose larger rivals include WW Grainger Inc
and Fastenal Co, said it has received a
commitment for a five-year $40 million credit facility that will
replace an existing facility and provide the company with
greater flexibility to meet its financial commitments.
Shares of the company, which have fallen more than 40
percent this year, closed at $8.95 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.