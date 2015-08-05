Judge dismisses lawsuit claiming rating agencies misled Bear Sterns funds

Aug 5 A New York state judge dismissed a lawsuit
by the liquidators of two Bear Sterns hedge funds accusing
Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's and Fitch
Ratings of fraudulently inflating ratings of securities prior to
the financial crisis.
State Supreme Court Justice Anil Singh in Manhattan said on
Tuesday that the lawsuit was filed a few weeks too late but
rejected the defendants' claims that the liquidators failed to
show the funds had relied on allegedly misleading ratings.
The liquidators sought to recover more than $1 billion to
cover losses sustained by the hedge funds, which contributed to
Bear Stearns' 2008 collapse.
Singh said that because the funds purchased the last of the
securities in May 2007 and filed the lawsuit in July 2013, they
had missed New York's six-year statute of limitations for
securities cases.
The liquidators said the clock did not begin ticking until
the release of a 2008 report by Congress, but Singh disagreed.
"This theory imbues the six-year period with a degree of
elasticity not reflected in any New York case law," the judge
wrote.
Representatives of the rating agencies did not immediately
have comments on Wednesday. Lawyers for the Bear Sterns
liquidators did not respond to requests for comment.
McGraw-Hill Financial Inc in February agreed to pay
$1.5 billion to settle claims by the U.S. Justice Department and
19 states that its S&P unit gave securities high ratings despite
knowing the loans that backed them were shoddy.
The case is Varga v. McGraw-Hill Financial Inc, New York
State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 652410-2013.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn)