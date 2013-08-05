DEALTALK-Behind every successful activist, there is a lawyer

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 5 When TPG-Axon Capital launched a
proxy campaign against energy company SandRidge Energy Corp
, it choreographed an attack worthy of a seasoned
activist, even though it was the 8-year-old hedge fund's only
second such public fight.
TPG-Axon hired private investigators at Kroll to unearth
alleged governance lapses at SandRidge. It found several
candidates to nominate on the company's board. It even put up a
website for a months-long campaign that eventually led to the
ouster of CEO Tom Ward earlier this year.
The hedge fund had experienced help. Even before it launched
the campaign, it hired Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP lawyer Marc
Weingarten, a 30-year veteran of activist campaigns, and his
partner David Rosewater, for advice.
Weingarten, Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP's Steve Wolosky, and a
handful of other lawyers are the go-to advisers for activist
investors, dominating a field that is often shunned by large law
firms that are loathed to upset their corporate clients.
These lawyers help activist investors devise campaign
strategies, broker introductions with other investors to find
common cause, and help find candidates to replace corporate
boards. Their analysis includes background checks on the board
members, studying the shareholder composition, and proxy
advisory reports.
Overall, they help an investor determine if it is worthwhile
to stage a campaign.
"It's generally about finding out where are the
vulnerabilities and assessing their risk profile," Wolosky said.
"If a lot of shareholders are retail investors, for example,
it's going to be a harder proxy contest because they don't vote
as much."
Wolosky and Weingarten stand out because they have dedicated
their decades-long practices largely to advising activist
investors. They are joined by a handful of lawyers at the
largest law firms that have made exceptions for some big-name
activist investors.
Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management, for
example, often turns to Kirkland & Ellis LLP's Stephen Fraidin
and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP's Alan Sinsheimer. Third Point's Dan
Loeb has relied on Tariq Mundiya and Michael Schwartz at Willkie
Farr & Gallagher LLP, as well as Dennis Friedman from Gibson
Dunn & Crutcher LLP.
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP attorneys
Robert Schumer and Steven Williams have Elliott Management as a
major client, recently advising the investor on its proxy
contest with Hess Corp. Third Point declined to comment,
while the other investors did not respond to requests for a
comment.
"Just as the best activists are good strategists, the same
can be said of activist lawyers," Willkie Farr's Schwartz said.
Still, many large law firms - including Wachtell, Lipton,
Rosen & Katz and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP - have
made a policy of not working with activist investors. Wachtell
did not respond to requests for a comment. Skadden confirmed its
policy of only working with corporate management.
As a result, Schulte Roth, best known as the long-time firm
for hedge fund manager Cerberus Capital Management, and Olshan
Frome, a New York-based firm with only 85 attorneys, have come
to dominate the activism market.
Of the 75 proxy fights launched this year, the Olshan Frome
team has advised on 21, according to FactSet SharkWatch data.
The team has also been involved in such high-profile fights as
Starboard Value LP's effort to break up the proposed $4.7
billion takeover of Smithfield Foods Inc by Shuanghui
International Holdings.
The Schulte Roth team, co-headed by Weingarten and
Rosewater, meanwhile, has worked on at least 15 fights this
year, according to the data.
Many activist situations are resolved before they ever
become public and are not counted in the data.
FIERCE FIGHTS
Of the 75 proxy fights so far this year, activist investors
have scored partial or full victories with 42, according to
SharkWatch data. Management won 20 cases and results are pending
for the remaining 13. In 2012, activists scored partial or full
victories at half of the 74 proxy fights.
For activists, the importance of a carefully planned
strategy is only increasing as companies become more aggressive
about defense, bringing in their own advisers at the first signs
of trouble.
Nuance Communications Inc, for example, enlisted
investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc after billionaire
investor Carl Icahn revealed a stake in the company as a passive
investor, according to people familiar with the matter. Nuance
and Goldman declined to comment.
After the financial crisis put an end to the buyout boom, it
became harder for activists to agitate for the sale of a
company, in part because private equity firms and corporate
buyers are more careful about their purchases.
"It was low-hanging fruit - try to force a company to be
acquired and there were enough private equity firms eager to buy
them," Kirkland's Fraidin said. "Now, private equity firms are
not quite so eager to step up and acquire the company, requiring
sophisticated strategy from investors."
LAWYER AS MATCHMAKER
Schulte Roth's Rosewater said they help analyze the
governance structures of potential targets to understand what
can be done. But their services go far beyond the basics.
They work alongside executive search firms, and use their
personal connections to find candidates for dissident board
slates.
Sometimes, they even introduce activists to other investors
who may have similar views on a company. That is particularly
valuable to "accidental activists," or funds that agitate only
occasionally, the lawyers said.
Wolosky, who is advising Coppersmith Capital Management in
its proxy battle against healthcare company Alere Inc,
for example, introduced Scopia Capital Management to the
investor. The two funds are now working together against Alere.
A shareholder vote is scheduled on Wednesday.
"Sometimes I pair up investors to work together since one
investor might not have the capital to do it on their own,"
Wolosky said. "It's a little bit of matchmaking."