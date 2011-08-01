UPDATE 1-Layne Christensen says CEO to retire

* Says Andrew Schmitt to retire on Jan 31

* Says Schmitt's decision not related to co's investigations (Follows alerts)

Aug 1 Drilling and construction services provider Layne Christensen said its chief executive, Andrew Schmitt, will retire on January 31, and will be replaced by Rene Robichaud.

The company said Schmitt's decision to retire is not related to the company's investigations on certain payments it made to agents and other third parties in Africa.

Investigations have not uncovered any documents or other information suggesting that Schmitt has engaged in any improper conduct, the Mission Woods, Kansas-based company said.

Schmitt, who joined in 1993, will continue to serve on the company's board of directors.

Robichaud, who has served as a director of Layne Christensen since January 2009, will assume the position of the president on September 6 this year.

Layne Christensen shares closed at $29.31 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)