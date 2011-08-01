UPDATE 1-Layne Christensen says CEO to retire

* Says Andrew Schmitt to retire on Jan 31
* Says Schmitt's decision not related to co's investigations
Aug 1 Drilling and construction services
provider Layne Christensen said its chief executive,
Andrew Schmitt, will retire on January 31, and will be replaced
by Rene Robichaud.
The company said Schmitt's decision to retire is not related
to the company's investigations on certain payments it made to
agents and other third parties in Africa.
Investigations have not uncovered any documents or other
information suggesting that Schmitt has engaged in any improper
conduct, the Mission Woods, Kansas-based company said.
Schmitt, who joined in 1993, will continue to serve on the
company's board of directors.
Robichaud, who has served as a director of Layne Christensen
since January 2009, will assume the position of the president on
September 6 this year.
Layne Christensen shares closed at $29.31 on Friday on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)