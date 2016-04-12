Alibaba to buy controlling stake in Lazada for about $1 bln

BRIEF-United Continental reports Q4 adjusted earnings $1.78/share
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.73, revenue view $9.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 12 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Tuesday it agreed to buy a controlling stake in online retailer Lazada for about $1 billion to expand its platform into Southeast Asia.
Alibaba would invest about $500 million in newly issued Lazada shares and acquire shares from shareholders of Lazada for a total of about $1 billion.
Lazada operates in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.
In a separate announcement, Britain's biggest supermarket operator Tesco Plc said it agreed to sell an 8.6 percent stake in Lazada to Alibaba for $129 million. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.73, revenue view $9.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BOSTON, Jan 17 One of President-elect Donald Trump's top liaisons to Wall Street's business elite launched a mutual fund three years ago for mom-and-pop investors that lags most of its peers.
* Sterling sees biggest one-day rise on record on Brexit comments